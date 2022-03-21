PortAventura World reopens with excellent forecasts, its first Easter Celebration, and a reinforced commitment to sustainability

- In the new season, it is expected to exceed the record number of visits registered in 2019, by putting on new shows and a great Easter campaign.

- Sustainability will continue to be one of the central axes of the company's strategy in 2022, a year in which ongoing projects will be reinforced and new social and environmental responsibility initiatives will be incorporated.

- PortAventura World will also turn to innovative and digital strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of Bitcoin payment in its hotels and new eGames activities in the resort.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World reopens its doors on 8 April full of new features and excitement, and with an eye toward achieving a successful season. The resort hopes to exceed the record number of visitors reached in 2019, as well as recover the numbers of international visitors.

The 2022 season will kick off with a record-breaking new addition: the first Easter Celebration at PortAventura World, which will include the installation of the largest decorated Easter Egg in the world, recognised by Guinness World Records, as well as street entertainment and special decorations in the Mediterrània and SésamoAventura areas. The resort also returns to a complete schedule of shows in 2022, with the brand-new Destination Dance, an acrobatic musical show, with new sets, choreography, and acrobatics that will take place in China's Gran Teatro Imperial.

David García Blancas, CCO of PortAventura World, highlights that "we reopen with the same excitement and enthusiasm as always and with the hope that our visitors enjoy all of the new additions. Last year, despite the complexity of the entire situation, we closed with large numbers of visitors, the majority of which were national. This season, we hope to break the record set in 2019 and recover the international visitor figures".

Digitalisation will continue to be another of the resort's strategic business pillars in the coming months, backed by ongoing initiatives such as the acceptance of Bitcoin payments in hotels, making it the first resort in Europe to accept cryptocurrencies.

In the field of security measures against Covid-19, the legislation in force at the time shall apply.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770323/PortAventura_World.jpg