Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2022) - McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (NEO: MLM) ("McFarlane" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update of the progress made at the Company's West Hawk Lake property in Manitoba, near the Ontario-Manitoba Border. A technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with respect to the West Hawk Lake and High Lake properties is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com and on the Company's website at https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/.

"The exploration program at West Hawk Lake was executed very well. The initial results of the geophysical survey and drilling indicate that further exploration is warranted," said Mark Trevisiol, President and CEO of McFarlane.

Induced Polarization ("IP") Geophysical Survey

Initial results of the IP geophysical survey (the "IP Survey") suggest potential mineralization, from the indication of strong chargeability anomalies flanked by or co-incident resistivity anomalies. These prospective anomalies may indicate the presence of sulphides within silicified zones. The IP survey displayed resistivity and chargeability towards the eastern portion of grid and remains open to the east for further expansion with additional surveying. These findings are supported by drilling within the anomalous trends that have confirmed the presence of fine sulphides, silicification, and quartz veins in sheared quartz monzonite. Up until this latest drilling campaign, this eastern portion of the property has seen no existing drilling or exploration.

"Seeing these anomalies in both chargeability and resistivity over a significant strike length, and continuing to the east of the survey area, supports our outlook for the potential of the West Hawk Lake property," said Bob Kusins, Vice President of Geology of McFarlane. "Going forward, we will use this data to optimize the location of future drilling."

Drilling Program at West Hawk Lake

"Drilling began at West Hawk Lake on February 6th with a planned program of 3,000 metres - initial inspection of the drill core shows potential evidence of mineralization," said Roger Emdin, McFarlane's Chief Operating Officer. "We are pleased with the program, in which fourteen holes were completed for a total of approximately 3,000 meters at an average rate of 72 metres per day. Sample assay results will be returned in the coming weeks."

The Company targeted part of the drilling program to verify past reported gold mineralization which was non-NI 43-101 compliant (and was reported as such in the Technical Report) and to follow up on geophysical targets. Drilling has intersected zones of sheared and altered quartz monzonite with local sections of quartz veining mineralized with fine pyrite, arsenopyrite and locally minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite. Thin mafic dikes frequently intrude these sheared sections and the dikes are subsequently sheared, altered and mineralized.

The drill core is being logged and sampled at a nearby facility with samples, including Quality Assurance/ Quality Control (QA/QC) samples, being sent to an accredited lab in Thunder Bay for processing. We expect results to be available in the coming weeks.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bob Kusins, Vice President of Geology of McFarlane. Mr. Kusins is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. However, Mr. Kusins is not independent of the Company by virtue of his position.

About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the High Lake mineral property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and the West Hawk Lake mineral property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border. In addition, McFarlane holds the McMillan mineral property located 70 km east of Sudbury and holds options to purchase the Michaud/Munro mineral property and the Mongowin mineral property. McFarlane is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

Additional information on McFarlane can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

