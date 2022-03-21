Anzeige
Montag, 21.03.2022
21.03.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Swedish Logistic Property AB on Nasdaq Stockholm 23/22

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Swedish Logistic Property AB, company
registration number 559179-2873, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that Swedish Logistic Property AB applies for admission
to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements
are met, first day of trading is expected to March 23, 2022. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 97,453,765 B-shares.



Short Name:                SLP B          
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                SE0017565476      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:              252844         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of B shares to be listed: 126,865,530       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                 CCP Cleared       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                 Mid cap         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              STO Equities CCP/182  
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                   XSTO          
------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   35 Real Estate 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate
-----------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from March 23 up and including March 24,
2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 19 and 104-105 in the prospectus. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
