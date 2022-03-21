Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Expanding at a Healthy 7.8% CAGR, at Projected to Total US$ 43.6 Bn by 2032, Says Future Market Insights

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market by Product (Alcohol Free, Low Alcohol), Category (Plain, Flavoured), Material (Malted Grains, Hops, Yeasts, Enzymes), Sales Channel (Convenience Stores, Liquor Stores, Supermarkets, Restaurants & Bars, Online Stores) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

DUBAI, UAE, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global non-alcoholic beers market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 43.6 Bn by 2032, expanding at a 7.8% CAGR .

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size (2022E) US$ 20.4 Bn Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Projected Size (2032F) US$ 43.6 Bn Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) 7.8% Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Top 3 Countries Market Share 25.8%

Increasing awareness regarding health concerns connected with alcohol consumption is spurring demand for non-alcoholic beverages. Driven by this, non-alcoholic beer is gaining immense popularity over traditional alcoholic drinks.

Wide availability of non-alcoholic beer at supermarkets is expected to augment the growth in the market. Discounted supermarket prices are garnering consumer attention and driving product demand through this sales channel in a number of locations.

Apart from the health concerns, the millennial generation's propensity to try different flavors in mixed brews and beverages is also fueling sales of non-alcoholic beers. Consumer interest in ethically and organically derived products is growing, which is anticipated to create opportunities for growth in the market.

Also, the emergence mindful drinking trend will provide impetus to sales in the market. Consumers who want to reduce alcohol consumption no longer have to compromise on taste because the overall quality of no-alcohol alternatives has improved over time.

"Increasing availability of non-alcoholic beers at online retail channels, along with growing interest in malt-grain based non-alcoholic beverages will drive sales in the market over the forecast period," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales of alcohol-free beers are expected to remain high over the forecast period.

In terms of sales channels, indirect channels such as supermarkets and online retail platforms will remain most lucrative.

By material, demand for malted-grain non-alcoholic beer will gain traction at a considerable pace through 2032.

Sales in the U.S. non-alcoholic beers market will account for 23.6% of the total market share in 2022.

Demand for non-alcoholic beers in the China market will increase at a 7.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading companies offering non-alcoholic beer Big Drop Brewing Co., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., Bernard Family Brewery Inc., Moscow Brewing Company, Carlsberg A/S, Suntory Beer, Erdinger Weibbrau, Arpanoosh CO, Krombacher Braueri, and others.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market by Category

By Product:

Alcohol-Free

Low Alcohol

By Category:

Plain

Flavored

By Material:

Malted Grains

Hops

Yeasts

Enzymes

Others

By Sales Channel:

Convenience Stores

Liquor Stores

Supermarkets

Restaurants & Bars

Online Stores

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current global non-alcoholic beers market size?

At what rate is the non-alcoholic beer market growing?

What is the North America non-alcoholic beer market outlook?

non-alcoholic beer market outlook? At what rate will demand for non-alcoholic beer grow in Europe ?

? What are the key trends driving the non-alcoholic beers market?

