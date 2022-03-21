Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 14 to March 18, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 14.03.2022 663,041 45.8811 30,421,037.16 XPAR 14.03.2022 50,000 45.7974 2,289,872.25 CEUX 14.03.2022 25,000 45.7820 1,144,551.18 TQEX 14.03.2022 25,000 45.7799 1,144,497.20 AQEU 15.03.2022 679,414 44.9060 30,509,785.47 XPAR 15.03.2022 50,000 44.8911 2,244,557.45 CEUX 15.03.2022 25,000 44.9140 1,122,849.43 TQEX 15.03.2022 25,000 44.9117 1,122,792.05 AQEU 16.03.2022 664,250 45.8039 30,425,214.01 XPAR 16.03.2022 50,000 45.7482 2,287,408.40 CEUX 16.03.2022 25,000 45.7483 1,143,708.65 TQEX 16.03.2022 25,000 45.7457 1,143,641.73 AQEU 17.03.2022 663,057 45.8683 30,413,296.07 XPAR 17.03.2022 50,000 45.8674 2,293,370.95 CEUX 17.03.2022 25,000 45.8677 1,146,693.63 TQEX 17.03.2022 25,000 45.8656 1,146,638.93 AQEU 18.03.2022 705,358 45.5148 32,104,231.12 XPAR 18.03.2022 59,911 45.4873 2,725,187.89 CEUX 18.03.2022 34,863 45.4696 1,585,206.94 TQEX 18.03.2022 34,868 45.4664 1,585,323.38 AQEU Total 3,904,762 45.5853 177,999,863.86

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

