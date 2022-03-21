Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 14 to March 18, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
14.03.2022
663,041
45.8811
30,421,037.16
XPAR
14.03.2022
50,000
45.7974
2,289,872.25
CEUX
14.03.2022
25,000
45.7820
1,144,551.18
TQEX
14.03.2022
25,000
45.7799
1,144,497.20
AQEU
15.03.2022
679,414
44.9060
30,509,785.47
XPAR
15.03.2022
50,000
44.8911
2,244,557.45
CEUX
15.03.2022
25,000
44.9140
1,122,849.43
TQEX
15.03.2022
25,000
44.9117
1,122,792.05
AQEU
16.03.2022
664,250
45.8039
30,425,214.01
XPAR
16.03.2022
50,000
45.7482
2,287,408.40
CEUX
16.03.2022
25,000
45.7483
1,143,708.65
TQEX
16.03.2022
25,000
45.7457
1,143,641.73
AQEU
17.03.2022
663,057
45.8683
30,413,296.07
XPAR
17.03.2022
50,000
45.8674
2,293,370.95
CEUX
17.03.2022
25,000
45.8677
1,146,693.63
TQEX
17.03.2022
25,000
45.8656
1,146,638.93
AQEU
18.03.2022
705,358
45.5148
32,104,231.12
XPAR
18.03.2022
59,911
45.4873
2,725,187.89
CEUX
18.03.2022
34,863
45.4696
1,585,206.94
TQEX
18.03.2022
34,868
45.4664
1,585,323.38
AQEU
Total
3,904,762
45.5853
177,999,863.86
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
