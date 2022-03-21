Anzeige
Montag, 21.03.2022
WKN: A2ASKL ISIN: SE0009143993 
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
21.03.2022 | 18:46
Swedish Stirling AB (publ): Annual Report 2021

Clean-tech company Swedish Stirling AB publishes its annual report for 2021 today.

STOCKHOLM, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish clean-tech company Swedish Stirling AB is publishing its annual report for the period 01-01-2021 - 31-12-2021 today. The report is available for download in its entirety on the company's website.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Sven Ljungberg, CCO, Swedish Stirling AB, +46 (0)31 385 88 30 ir@swedishstirling.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-stirling/r/swedish-stirling-ab--publ--annual-report-2021,c3529346

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14881/3529346/1551533.pdf

Årsredovisning 2022 ENG

© 2022 PR Newswire
