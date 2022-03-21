Anzeige
Montag, 21.03.2022
21.03.2022 | 21:52
Paratus Energy Services Ltd.: Full Year 2020 and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd announces its financial results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020. These statements can be accessed via the Company's website: https://www.paratus-energy.com/

Paratus will be hosting a conference call for analysts, bondholders and prospective bondholders on Thursday March 24, 2022, at 10:00am EST / 2:00pm GMT. To register for the call, please contact: paratus@hawthornadvisors.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Hawthorn Advisors
paratus@hawthornadvisors.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd-/r/full-year-2020-and-fourth-quarter-2021-financial-results,c3529418

