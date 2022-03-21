Regulatory News:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP) deplores the disclosure by Le Monde of parts of the report made by the IGAS and the IGF (IGAS, standing for: Inspection Générale des Affaires Sociales, and IGF, standing for: Inspection Générale des Finances) even though the period granted to ORPEA to produce its observations has not yet expired.

As the contradictory phase is not yet over, the parts published today do not in any way prejudge the final conclusions that will appear in the report of the joint IGF IGAS inspection mission.

ORPEA will provide the IGF-IGAS inspectors with its detailed observations tonight.

ORPEA reiterates its full commitment to communicate and draw all the learnings from the two external evaluations, currently underway, conducted by renowned independent firms.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the world leaders in Dependency care (nursing homes, assisted living, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, mental health hospitals, home care services).

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

