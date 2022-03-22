Transparency Market Research: Isononanoic Acid Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 408 Mn by 2031, Notes Study by TMR

- Expansion of personal care & cosmetic industries is fueling sales prospects in the global isononanoic acid market

- Increase in use of isononanoic acid in PVC stabilizers and plasticizers production is bolstering global market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global isononanoic acid market is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, 2021 to 2031.

Isononanoic acid is being increasingly used in the personal care industry for the production of a wide range of products such as primers, lubricants, and skin conditioning agents. Hence, rise in demand for personal care products from across the globe is fueling the demand opportunities in the global isononanoic acid market.

Companies operating in the isononanoic acid market are adhering to guidelines suggested by government authorities while performing many activities such as storage and handling of their products. For instance, enterprises are following guidelines on the hygiene measures and environment exposure controls.

Moreover, players in the isononanoic acid market are following good manufacturing practices (GMP) at their plants. Moreover, manufacturers are providing employees with protective suits and face shields in order to avoid non-standard processing issues.

Isononanoic Acid Market: Key Findings

Due to improving spending power & changing lifestyles of major consumers around the world and increasing understanding on the availability of different types of skincare products, there has been surge in the demand for skincare as well as cosmetic products, wherein isononanoic acid is one of the vital ingredients. Hence, the thriving cosmetic and personal care industries are propelling the global isononanoic acid market.

Isononanoic acid is widely utilized in the manufacturing of lubricants, cleansing agents, and detergents. Thus, rise in demand for these products fuels growth opportunities in the market. Moreover, rise in the demand for industrial grade isononanoic acid in a wide range of sectors, including industrial and institutional cleaning, agriculture, and aviation is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the isononanoic acid market.

Isononanoic Acid Market: Growth Boosters

Growth in demand for cosmetic and personal care products due to increase in the global population is propelling the sales growth in the isononanoic acid market

Rapid expansion of the ecommerce industry globally, specifically in many developing and developed nations, is supporting the demand growth in the global market

Isononanoic Acid Market: Regional Analysis

The isononanoic acid market in Europe is observing notable business prospects, owing to factors such as rising use of cosmetic products in several European nations such as France , Germany , Italy , Spain , and the U.K. Furthermore, rise in demand for functional cosmetic products in Germany is estimated to play a significant role in the growth of the Europe isononanoic acid market in the forecast period.

is observing notable business prospects, owing to factors such as rising use of cosmetic products in several European nations such as , , , , and the U.K. Furthermore, rise in demand for functional cosmetic products in is estimated to play a significant role in the growth of the isononanoic acid market in the forecast period. Due to rise in population and improving disposable income of people in several developing nations from Asia Pacific , including China and India , there has been a notable growth in the demand for products from the personal care industry. This factor is resulting in substantial growth avenues for the Asia Pacific isononanoic acid market players.

Isononanoic Acid Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

KH Neochem Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

BOC Sciences

OQ Chemicals GmbH

Nease Co. LLC

Akin Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Muby Chemicals

JYT Chemical

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Aurum Pharmachemicals (P) Ltd.

Hairui Chemical

Shijiazhuang Standard Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Amadis Chemical Company Limited

Isononanoic Acid Market Segmentation

Grade

Industrial

Cosmetic

Food

Purity

Up to 90%

>90% to 95%

>95% to 97%

Above 97%

Application

Skin Conditioning Agents

Cleansing Agents

Synthetic Flavoring Agents

Primers

Detergents

Lubrication

Herbicides

Others (including Emulsifying Agents)

End-use

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food

Agriculture

Paints & Coatings

Household & Industrial Cleaning

HVAC & Lubricants

Others (Automobiles and Aviation)

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

