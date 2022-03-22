Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
15/03/2022
FR0010309096
35
32,60
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
16/03/2022
FR0010309096
36
32,40
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
17/03/2022
FR0010309096
36
32,20
XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
107
32,40
|Details per transaction
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
15/03/2022 13:59:28
FR0010309096
32,60
EUR
13
XPAR
00301056813EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
15/03/2022 15:31:23
FR0010309096
32,60
EUR
22
XPAR
00301086285EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
16/03/2022 10:49:55
FR0010309096
32,40
EUR
36
XPAR
00301199190EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/03/2022 09:11:33
FR0010309096
32,20
EUR
36
XPAR
00301372372EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
