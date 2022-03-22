22 March 2022

Clean Invest Africa Plc

Appointment of non-Board Strategic Adviser and Investor

Clean Invest Africa Plc ("CIA" or the "Company") is very pleased to welcome Mr Ramin Salsali as a strategic investor and a strategic adviser to the Company. Mr Salsali entered the real estate development business with the main focus of preservation of historical buildings. In 2011 Mr Salsali established a museum for contemporary art in Dubai, Salsali Private Museum (SPM), focusing on Middle Eastern art. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has recognised and honored Ramin Salsali as Patron of the Arts for the consecutive years, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013, for his sustained support of the art community in Dubai.

Mr Ramin Salsali has recently invested GBP 302,276 in the Company at a subscription price of 0.5p per share as an initial investment into the business. Mr Salsali owns approximately 4.6% of the issued ordinary shares in the Company, having subscribed to the placing shares, announced in December 2021 and February and March 2022. Mr Salsali has commented that his "investment in Clean Invest Africa (CIA) is as a result of my belief in the technical capability of CoalTech and its management to solve one of the major environmental issues in our world, the 33 billion tonnes of toxic coal fines polluting land, water and air as a result of mining. I am also driven by my duty as a responsible investor to contribute to the technologies which can and will improve the quality of life of all human beings, and I hope other investors might follow my example."

Mr Salsali also remarked that, ''the additional benefits for mining companies, potentially increasing their output by over 15% to convert this waste into a valuable source of energy, along side it's clear alignment with corporate social responsibilities makes CoalTech a compelling investment. In addition, today, there are applicable technologies for Low-to-Zero-Emission technologies for fossil fuel powered power generation plants. Considering the technological advancement in coal fired power plants and geopolitical aspects, coal can and will continue to play a major role in energy production.

Finally Mr Salsali noted that, "The technology developed by CoalTech is applicable for recovering other more valuable and precious minerals, such as ilmenite and chrome and this is a large and growing addressable market for CIA to enter.".

The CIA chairman, Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa welcomed the investment by Mr Salsali and noted that "The Board has met with Mr Salsali recently and looks forward to a long-term cooperation with Mr Salsali, not only as an investor, but also as an advisor to CIA to seek to establish the first series of industrial scale plants in South Africa, India, Indonesia and Colombia. The Chairman also outlined that "coal is not only the source of production of heat and electricity, but also the source of production of hydrogen. Coal can be converted into gases and liquids that can be used as fuels or processed into chemicals to make other products. These gases or liquids are sometimes called synthetic fuels or synfuels. Another potential application is the production of Syngas-methanol-fertilizer for agricultural use. The future potential of our technology is very exciting."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES :

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer: +973 3 9696273

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller: +44 20 7469 0930