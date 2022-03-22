22 March 2022

This announcement contains inside information

Capita plc

Capita announces appointment of Chairman Designate



Capita plc (the 'Company') today announces that Sir Ian Powell has indicated to the Board his intention not to seek re-election as Chairman at the Company's annual general meeting on 10 May 2022; and that he will be succeeded in the role by David Lowden, the Senior Independent Director.



Sir Ian was appointed as a Non-Executive Director at Capita on 1 September 2016 and as Chairman of the Company on 1 January 2017.



During his tenure as Chairman, Sir Ian has overseen Capita's transformation, working with the executive team to simplify and refocus the business, while strengthening the Group's balance sheet.

David became Senior Independent Director at Capita in January 2021. He was formerly Chief Executive of Taylor Nelson Sofres and Chairman of Huntsworth. He is currently Chairman of Diploma, Senior Independent Director of Morgan Sindall and, until 30 April 2022, Chairman of PageGroup.



A search for a new Senior Independent Director to succeed David is underway.

Sir Ian Powell said: "It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of Capita for the past five years.

"While there is still much to be done, the progress made under new leadership since 2017 has been significant.

"I am proud to have overseen the establishment of Capita as a progressive, purpose-led business, with an improved reputation; and now, with the platform in place for sustainable, long-term success, it is the right time to hand over the reins to a new Chairman.

"I would like to thank my fellow Board members and all of Capita's people for their hard work and professionalism, and our investors for their support, during my time as Chairman."

Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Sir Ian for his counsel, commitment and the huge contribution he has made to the transformation of the company over the past five years.

"He has provided leadership, support and strategic guidance during a period of significant change for the business.

"Under Sir Ian, Capita has addressed its onerous and unsustainable debt and pension liabilities; become a simpler and more focused organisation; fixed its delivery performance and regained the trust of clients; and, as a result, is now growing for the first time in six years.



"I look forward to working closely with David Lowden, who has already played a significant role as Senior Independent Director, upon his appointment as Chairman."

ENDS

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Stuart Morgan

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07989 665484

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries:

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk



About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 55,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best, and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com