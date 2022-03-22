Heliene, a solar panel manufacturer, and UbiQD entered a joint development agreement for light-optimizing, energy-producing modules designed to top agrivoltaic greenhouses.From pv magazine USA It is estimated solar installations may cover more than 3 million acres of the United States over the next decade, opening the door for PV to be paired with agricultural land to produce food, conserve ecosystems, and maximize income for farmers and growers. Decarbonizing food production, which accounts for as much as 30% of global emissions, makes agrivoltaics an environmental win-win. A new solution for ...

