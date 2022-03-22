Anzeige
One Heritage Group plc: Holding(s) in Company

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Holding(s) in Company 22-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares  One Heritage Group plc 
to which voting rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                   Keith Martin Crews (including shares & voting 
                                     rights held by wife Zelda Isobel Crews) 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name                                   Barclays Investment Solutions Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:        9% reached on the 4th January 2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):              20th March 2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                 % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of voting 
                 attached to shares    instruments     in % (8.A +   rights held in issuer 
                 (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 +  8.B)      (8.A + 8.B) vii 
                              8.B 2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or 9.58           -          9.58      3,105,354 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BLF79495       3,105,354             9.58 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      3,105,354             9.58 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
       % of voting rights if it equals or % of voting rights through financial instruments Total of both if it 
Name xv    is higher than the notifiable    if it equals or is higher than the notifiable  equals or is higher 
       threshold              threshold                    than the notifiable 
                                                  threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
Thresholds subsequent to 4%.5%, 6%, 7%, 8%, 9% reached on 12th March 2021, 6th Au-gust 2021, 20th October 2021, 29th 
November 2021 and 4th January 2022 respectively. Included within the above figure are 1,483,943 shares (approx. 4.58% 
voting rights) held by Keith Crews wife, Zelda Isobel Crews. 
 
Place of completion UK 
Date of completion  20th March 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  150501 
EQS News ID:  1307989 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1307989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
