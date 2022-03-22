NP Digital Expands in UK with Top Industry Talent

VP of Strategy and Commercial Development, Larissa Green and Director of Client Services, Gareth James Charged with Driving Performance for UK Brands

London, March 22, 2022Digital, a leader in performance marketing, recruits top industry talent in response to rapid growth. Larissa Green, VP of Strategy and Commercial Development, and Gareth James, Director of Client Services join the agency to direct brand performance and efficiency.

NP Digital UK has rapidly expanded since its 2021 launch, mirroring patterns of demand and growth experienced in the U.S. Over the past several years the experts in search and performance marketing have widened their global footprint and breadth of service capabilities and talent earning industry recognition as the fastest growing search/performance marketing agency.

"We're energised by the acceleration we're seeing in the UK and despite a crowded and sophisticated UK digital performance market, it's clear there is substantial demand to help brands scale online," said Brandon Smith, Managing Director of NP Digital UK. "The UK remains a leading market for digital investment and with the support of Larissa and Gareth we can better help SMB and enterprise brands manage eCommerce and integrated marketing campaigns more efficiently and cost effectively."

Green has more than 15 years of digital marketing experience focused on driving integrated paid and organic performance for UK and MENA region clients. More recently she has been responsible for providing commercial and client strategy for Leeds-based agency, Blueclaw Media. James has more than nine years of experience optimising business growth and profitability across agency and commercial environments. "Larissa and James both bring diversified backgrounds in client relations, commercial and omnichannel performance marketing that will help NP Digital provide best in class work for clients underpinned by consistent results and growth," said Brandon.

"The opportunity to join the team was truly one I couldn't pass up. The phenomenal growth already seen by NP Digital US puts us in a unique position to tailor the proven approach to ambitious UK and EMEA clients. I'm very much looking forward to building on what is already a great team and culture here in the UK," said Green.

Gareth added, "Client services is an integral driver of business growth for brands leveraging the latest performance marketing and our US model has proved this. We are keen to roll out a similarly successful model in the UK to our valued clients."

