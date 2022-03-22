Integration of Asian and European businesses to create a global credit intelligence provider

Technology investment will develop new cloud-based data and analytics platform and expand offering across more geographies, asset classes, and product lines

Pepper European Servicing, a UK-headquartered loan servicing company, announces a major business transformation and investment programme through which it will become a global credit intelligence provider under a new brand: Pepper Advantage. The business transformation programme will result in the integration of its European and Asian servicing businesses as it further expands into a number of fast-growing Asian markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005102/en/

Fraser Gemmell, Chief Executive Officer, Pepper Advantage (Photo: Business Wire)

The integrated Pepper Advantage business will have over US$55 billion of assets under management, approximately 1,100 employees, and 570,000 end-user customers in addition to over one million end-user customers served since it was founded in 2012. It will offer an expanding portfolio of global credit management services and technologies in the commercial, small to medium enterprise, residential and consumer loan markets across China, Greece, Japan, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.

Pepper Advantage will also continue to expand its profile of assets under management to include personal loans, including retail and buy now, pay later (BNPL) financing as well as other receivables from different industries. This expansion of asset classes will increase Pepper Advantage's client base, end-user customers, and assets under management.

Pepper Advantage's growth will be driven by the development of a new cloud-based data and analytics platform. This investment will allow the company to offer institutional asset management clients real-time credit insights and analysis drawn from its global network while also assisting new and existing clients looking to drive product innovation.

"Pepper Advantage is uniquely positioned to benefit from two sources of structural market growth for its services", said Fraser Gemmell, Chief Executive Officer, Pepper Advantage

"The rapid growth and economic dynamics across many Asian and emerging markets mean that growing numbers of middle-class consumers remain substantially underserved by financial institutions. This is creating opportunities for a new generation of challenger banks and fintech providers to develop products and services using our insights and experience.

"In more developed markets, the growth of non-traditional lenders is driving a need for deeper credit insights to support product innovation, customer acquisition strategies, and more advanced risk management capabilities. Our innovative, entrepreneurial, and client-driven culture makes us the ideal global partner."

Pepper Advantage is part of Pepper Group, which is 60% owned by KKR. Pepper Group was founded in 2000 as a financial services startup in Australia specialising in mortgage lending and loan servicing. It has continued its expansion through a combination of organic and acquisition-led growth and by developing innovative technologies to become a leading international lending and credit management provider.

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is a global credit intelligence company that specializes in multiple asset classes across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom, including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance, and BNPL. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage and service their credit portfolios with a focus on clients who serve underserved communities. Follow on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005102/en/

Contacts:

Media queries

Eterna Partners

Jennifer Berlin

PepperAdvantage@eternapartners.com

+44 07375 288 641