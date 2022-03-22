Neuraxpharm Group: Neuraxpharm appoints Monica Torrecilla as Country Manager for Portugal

Europe's leading central nervous system specialty company strengthens its management team in Portugal to further build its strong market position in southern Europe

BARCELONA, Spain and DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the central nervous system (CNS), today announces that Monica Torrecilla has been appointed Country Manager for Portugal. The appointment reinforces Neuraxpharm's push to increase its management team in Europe with another experienced executive who will focus on advancing Neuraxpharm as CNS specialist in Portugal.

Monica Torrecilla brings extensive experience and knowledge to her new role as Country Manager. During her career she built a proven track-record in advancing Sales and Marketing. In her current position as Marketing Manager of Neuraxpharm Spain, she was instrumental in defining the strategy and product selection for the greenfield launch of Neuraxpharm Portugal and co-led the commercial operations since the start of the company at the end of 2019. As Country Manager of Neuraxpharm Portugal, she will focus on expanding the company's position in key areas, adding to the current portfolio on schizophrenia and sleep disorders, the new launches on epilepsy and depression.

Monica Torrecilla has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She has been with Neuraxpharm Spain for almost five years as a marketing manager. Prior to joining Neuraxpharm she has led the Business Unit Consumer Health Care at Bausch & Lomb. She was Head of the Oncology Business Unit at Boehringer-Ingelheim from 2010 to 2015, having previously held different management positions at the company since 2002. She started her career as a Product Manager at Wyeth and holds a Pharmacy degree from the University of Barcelona and an MBA from ESADE.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, commented: "We are happy to announce the appointment of Monica Torrecilla as our new Country Manager for Portugal. We are convinced that her powerful spirit, her clear mindset, and her great ability to lead and take the reins of new projects will help us to strengthen our position in the Portuguese market. I am looking forward to continue the great collaboration with Monica and to jointly expanding our position as the leading CNS company with a broad and diverse portfolio."

Monica Torrecilla, newly appointed Country Manager for Portugal added: "I am delighted about this opportunity as a Country Manager at Neuraxpharm. It has been a great challenge to establish Neuraxpharm Portugal from the beginning and I am excited to accelerate the business further together with the fantastic team."

Neuraxpharm has established its operations in Portugal in November 2019 with the launch of Neuraxpharm Portugal and aims to build its position as a CNS specialist in the Southern European country by leveraging its CNS expertise to offer access to suitable products out of its portfolio to patients and healthcare professionals. This includes the recently acquired Buccolam (midazolam) indicated for the emergency treatment of children and adolescents with epilepsy, which was not available in Portugal and Neuraxpharm launched in January 2022.

About the Group Neuraxpharm - the European CNS specialist

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in 19 countries. Backed by funds advised by Permira, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes value added medicines, standard generics, medical cannabis and Consumer Healthcare products, e.g., probiotics and other nutraceuticals, and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm also manufactures pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in its own manufacturing sites, Lesvi and Inke, in Spain.

To learn more about Neuraxpharm, please visit: https://www.neuraxpharm.com