DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.98

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12026826

CODE: LEMD LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

