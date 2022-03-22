Vantage wins Best Trading Services Provider APAC at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2022

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, the international multi-asset broker, announces today that it has been selected as the "Best Trading Services Provider APAC (Asia-Pacific)" at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2022.

The panel-judged awards - now in their eighth year - recognises and celebrates the best of breed products and services from across both the traditional financial and Fintech industries.

"We are honoured to receive this award at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2022," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy Officer, Vantage. "This is truly a validation of our efforts as we continue to innovate and build our presence in the APAC region, providing a best-in-class trading ecosystem for our clients."

"Vantage has been operating in the APAC region for some years now, but with the growing sophistication and higher expectations among our clients, we knew we could not be complacent."

"Instead, we've continued our work in emerging markets, improving our clients' user journeys, providing the tools necessary for an ultra-smooth execution, expanding our operating regions to reach underserved clients, and growing our product offerings while maintaining our low trading fees to suit clients' trading needs."

"I would like to take this opportunity to offer my heartfelt thanks to our team for their hard work, as well as our clients for their unwavering support for Vantage."

This is the second major accolade Vantage has received in the APAC region, since its major rebranding exercise in 2021. Vantage was earlier recognized at the Transform Awards Asia 2021 - an APAC awards programme that recognises excellence and innovation in brand development.

At Transform Awards Asia, Vantage received the "Best brand development project to reflect changed mission, values or positioning" and "Best visual identity from the financial services sector" awards.

About Vantage

Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares.

With more than 10 years of market experience. Vantage now has over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities.

