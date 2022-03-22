DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJL LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 40.3014
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31416680
CODE: NRJL LN
ISIN: FR0010524777
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL LN Sequence No.: 150702 EQS News ID: 1308563 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1308563&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 22, 2022 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)