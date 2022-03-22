Bruno Boggiani from Green Finance met with Laurent Morel, partner at Carbon4 Finance, to discuss the Deutsche Bundesbank's competitive selection process for the supply, use and publication of sustainable and responsible investment (SRI) data.

According to a joint decision taken in 2021, the Eurosystem central banks have pledged to disclose climate-related information as from 2023. First of all, this information will involve the euro-denominated non-monetary policy portfolios (NMPP) that the central banks each manage under their own responsibility, but it may subsequently apply to other portfolios.

A key step in achieving the common stance on climate change adopted by the Eurosystem

As part of this joint commitment, Eurosystem aims to measure and report on the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other metrics represented by these portfolios, in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Promoting awareness and understanding of climate-related risks will help all Eurosystem members to contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy and to EU climate goals.

Carbon4 Finance's data will help to evaluate the exposure of central bank assets

"…The climate risk is the greatest risk of all!"; "The bad news is that the climate models developed in the 1990s correctly anticipated today's climate…", declares Laurent Morel, partner at Carbon4 Finance.

