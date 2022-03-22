Researchers in China have estimated the effects of utility scale solar parks built on fisheries and have found these facilities have an "unobvious" heating effect on the surrounding environment. They ascertained that both air and water temperature are slightly increased by the PV plant, although with a very limited impact on the local micro-climate.Scientists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have measured the effects produced by utility scale fishery solar plants on the local micro-climate and the water temperature. Their modeling was applied to a simulated 10MW solar plant at a fishery located ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...