

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is up over 16% at $3.95 Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is up over 13% at $2.94 Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) is up over 12% at $3.69 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is up over 8% at $112.61 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 8% at $13.20 VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) is up over 7% at $6.70 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is up over 7% at $5.82 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is up over 6% at $4.96 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is up over 5% at $137.85 Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is up over 5% at $8.73



In the Red



Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) is down over 12% at $2.31 MorphoSys AG (MOR) is down over 10% at $6.38 Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is down over 10% at $8.17 Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is down over 9% at $153.83







