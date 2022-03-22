PYKRS - CONNECTED SUSTAINABLE JACKET WITH APP CONTROL AND MORE

The Spanish start-up launched a crowdfunding campaign on March 16th, 2022 for a smart jacket with app control, fall detection, lights and heating. First deliveries in December 2022.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly waterproof, windproof, breathable, fast drying, insulating, fashionable and functional? Shouldn't this be more than enough for an outdoor Jacket? Not for PYKRS!

This jacket alerts the user's relatives in case of a severe fall, makes the user visible at night, and will keep the user warm when it gets really cold and it is controllable from an app, soon available for Android and iPhone.

"PYKRS is focused on reducing the gap between outdoor apparel and wearable technology. All our products are designed with a technological base" said Juan Roca, PYKRS' founder.

The key to this Jacket resides in four technology elements:

Smart Heating: PYKRS Jacket includes three heating patches interconnected on the inside, powered from a 4000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It includes a temperature sensor to trigger heating orders automatically.





PYKRS Jacket includes three heating patches interconnected on the inside, powered from a 4000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It includes a temperature sensor to trigger heating orders automatically. Built-in Lights: four light panels made of electroluminescent ink are included and powered from a second battery. When powered, they are visible at over 980ft ( 300m ).





four light panels made of electroluminescent ink are included and powered from a second battery. When powered, they are visible at over 980ft ( ). Fall detection: the jacket includes an accelerometer to detect severe falls. When detected, an emergency alert is sent to the user's relatives with its location





the jacket includes an accelerometer to detect severe falls. When detected, an emergency alert is sent to the user's relatives with its location The PYKRS App: It is used to configure the fall detection, the lighting system and the heating.

Made with sustainable materials such as 100% recycled polyester and a 100% recycled polyethylene, the PYKRS jacket includes 25+ design features, with countless pockets and details!

PYKRS is already available for pre-order. PYKRS Kickstarter goal is 20,000€ to secure it's first production run.

The company is also looking for initial private investments totalling 1M € for future developments. They expect to sell over 3000 jackets next winter, generating 1M €.

For more information, contact hello@pykrs.com or visit the website www.pykrs.com .

Other relevant links:

- Crowdfunding Campaign: https://bit.ly/3pRHjkX

- Visual Assets: https://bit.ly/365BGsi

- Commercial: https://youtu.be/vzBy92eYi64

About PYKRS - PYKRS is a start-up company born in July 2020 focused on designing, developing and marketing outdoor equipment with a technological base.



About Juan - Juan is a 31 years old serial entrepreneur based in Barcelona Spain.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771360/PYKRS_Jacket.jpg