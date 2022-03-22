First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of March 23, 2022. Updated identifiers as of March 23, 2022: Trading code: BEARNQ100X3NOND ISIN-code: DK0060847101 Order book id: 139038 Amount: 25,000,000 ____________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66