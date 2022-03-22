Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.03.2022
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2022 | 13:17
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bawat Water Technologies AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (134/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Bawat Water Technologies AB, company
registration number 559338-6443, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that Bawat Water Technologies AB, applies for admission to trading of
its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market
Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 28, 2022. 

Bawat Water Technologies AB has 30 819 213 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:           BAWAT          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 36 265 431       
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0017487424      
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1            
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         252581         
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  559338-6443       
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short name: BAWAT TO1                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of  1 815 406                             
 warrants                                    
 to be                                     
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:    Each warrant of series TO1 entitles the holder to subscribe for 1 
       new share in the Company during a                 
       14-day period following the publication of the Company's Q1 2023  
       report. The exercise price for the                
       warrants will correspond to 70 percent of the Volume Weighted   
       Average Price (VWAP) of Bawat's                  
       shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during ten   
       trading days leading up to two trading              
       days before the publication of the Company's Q1 2023 report but at 
       least SEK 6.2 and not more than SEK                
       13.                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscriptio The warrants may be exercised for subscription of shares for 14  
n period:   days from the company's publication of the interim report for   
       January - March 2023, however no later than 30 days from 31 May  
       2023.                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last     The last day of trading in warrants will be two (2) business days 
 trading   before the last day in the exercise period.            
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:  SE0017563265                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:  1                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book  252582                               
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market    First North STO/8                         
 segment:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size  MiFID II tick size table                      
 table:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code   SSME                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading   SEK                                
 currency:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
-----------------------------------
50  Industrials         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.
