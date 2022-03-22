Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bawat Water Technologies AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (134/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Bawat Water Technologies AB, company registration number 559338-6443, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Bawat Water Technologies AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 28, 2022. Bawat Water Technologies AB has 30 819 213 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: BAWAT -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 36 265 431 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017487424 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 252581 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559338-6443 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: BAWAT TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of 1 815 406 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO1 entitles the holder to subscribe for 1 new share in the Company during a 14-day period following the publication of the Company's Q1 2023 report. The exercise price for the warrants will correspond to 70 percent of the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of Bawat's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during ten trading days leading up to two trading days before the publication of the Company's Q1 2023 report but at least SEK 6.2 and not more than SEK 13. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio The warrants may be exercised for subscription of shares for 14 n period: days from the company's publication of the interim report for January - March 2023, however no later than 30 days from 31 May 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last The last day of trading in warrants will be two (2) business days trading before the last day in the exercise period. day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017563265 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book 252582 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.