The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Books Partnership between Post Reality and Educational Publishing Company Lightswitch Learning

Partnership Entails the Development of Augmented Reality (AR) Capabilities for Lightswitch's Children's Books and a SaaS Business Model

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, announced today a partnership between its wholly-owned subsidiary company Post Reality and Lightswitch Learning, a New York City-based educational publishing company providing physical and digital learning materials to K-12 schools across the US. The partnership entails the paid development of an immersive learning mobile app featuring interactive AR elements for Lightswitch's children's books, commencing with The Emancipation of Grandpa Sandy Wills.

Emmy award-winning television journalist Cheryl Wills, author of The Emancipation of Grandpa Sandy Wills, tells the story of her enslaved ancestor who fought for his freedom during the Civil War. The book deepens conversations about social justice and racism and helps build literacy, social-emotional, and critical thinking skills. Published in 2015, The Emancipation of Grandpa Sandy Wills is one of Sussman Education's best-selling children's books to date. "Our vision for this augmented reality experience is to transport students into a virtual time travel experience, where they feel like they can interact with Cheryl's ancestors during the Civil War era," said Steve Sussman, President of Lightswitch Learning.

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/690692207/a614af0cce

The AR components developed by Post Reality are deployed via a custom mobile app -"Emancipation". The app includes ten animated pages with AR features such as pop-out elements, musical cues and interactive learning materials. Liron Lerman, General Manager of Post Reality, commented: "The Emancipation AR experience not only makes reading more engaging for young learners, but perfectly showcases how education can be enhanced with meaningful interactions based in AR."

The partnership leverages Post Reality's expertise in designing custom-made AR experiences and its background in creating immersive learning solutions with Sussman Education, the parent content distribution company of Lightswitch Learning, which focuses on family engagement, social emotional learning (SEL) and literacy. Our intent is for this to be the first of many AR books developed jointly and commercialized, with a SaaS business model.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit https://www.theglimpsegroup.com/

About Post Reality

Post Reality is an Augmented Reality solutions provider enabling users and organizations to effectively create, edit, and deploy personalized and specialized AR experiences and presentations. Offering a comprehensive, intuitive suite of AR design tools as well as bespoke AR white-label experiences, Post Reality is breaking new ground in AR functionality in the EdTech, academic presentation, and professional conference spaces. For more information on Post Reality, please visit https://www.postreality.io/

About Lightswitch Learning

Lightswitch Learning is a K-12 educational publisher that provides culturally responsive literature and parent engagement resources. Lightswitch offers a whole-child approach by providing content that builds a child's skills, confidence, and character. Our resources link school, home, and community through a series of solutions that connect parents to the achievement goals of their districts, and help students to develop literacy and social-emotional skills. For more information on Lightswitch Learning, please visit https://lightswitchlearning.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe,", "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Post Reality Contact

Liron Lerman

General Manager

917-406-7776

llerman@glimpsegroup.io

Glimpse Contact

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

917-292-2685

maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

Investor Relations

Mark Schwalenberg, CFA

Director

MZ Group - North America

312-261-6430

Glimpse@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694077/The-Glimpse-Group-Announces-Augmented-Reality-Books-Partnership-between-Post-Reality-and-Educational-Publishing-Company-Lightswitch-Learning