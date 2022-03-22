FinancialNewsMedia.com: Silver Expected To Take On Bigger Role in Precious Metals Sector as Industrial Demand Rises

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver is projected to have a very good year in 2022. Silver serves two primary functions. It's a precious metal with a monetary role, and also an industrial metal with numerous and growing applications. Silver has intrinsic value for three reasons. First, it is a rare, naturally occurring hard asset, a tangible investment you can hold in your hand that cannot be synthesized or made in a lab. Second, silver has value because it is one of the most versatile metals for industrial use. It has literally thousands of applications to a wide variety of industries, from electronics and medicine to batteries and solar panels and electric vehicles. And more uses for silver are discovered regularly. Third and most important, silver is a monetary metal, meaning it is a form of money. In fact, silver has even been used as actual currency more often than gold. Silver can't be diluted like paper currencies, so the more currency creation governments take on, the more valuable silver becomes. This is one of the strongest reasons for an investor to buy silver, according to a report in GoldSilver.com. The article said: "Because of silver's chemical make-up, it is one of the best electrical and thermal conductors of all the metals. It also has growing use in the medical field, due to its antibacterial properties. In fact, it has so many industrial uses that the Silver Institute calls it "the indispensable metal… industrial demand for silver is going nowhere but up. One big reason is that many "green" technologies require silver. Electric vehicles use almost twice as much silver as internal combustion engines… solar panels contain silver and their installation is growing… 5G/mobile phone technology uses silver. And it's clear that green infrastructure is a government priority." Active companies in the markets today include:Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (OTCQX: GSVRF) (TSXV: GSVR), FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR), Pan American Silver Corp.(NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS), Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR), Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) (TSX:GPR).

"The Silver Institute says industrial demand for silver will rise in 2022. They project a 13% jump in photovoltaic demand (and triple by 2030); a 10% gain in the electrical/electronic sector; and a 10% increase in brazing, alloy and solder demand. Much of this demand has not yet hit the silver market, but now that the senate has passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the jump in demand for silver is about to kick in. What does this mean for predicting the silver price in 2022? We showed above that investment demand was elevated in 2021, so it would be historically normal to expect higher prices in 2022. What this means for 2022 is that if one believes precious metals are in a bull market-and the gold price suggests we have been since 2019-then we should expect silver to catch up to gold in fair time. If not this year, then 2023. Either way it suggests that silver prices are more likely to rise in 2022 than fall."

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (OTCQX: GSVRF) (TSXV: GSVR) BREAKING NEWS: GSilver Selects Ramon Davila as President- Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (OTCQX: GSVRF) (TSXV: GSVR) (the "Company" or "GSilver") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ramon Dávila to the position of President. Mr. Dávila previously joined the Advisory Board of GSilver in February 2021, and subsequently became a full member of the Board of Directors on May 12, 2021. In his new role as President, Mr. Dávila will spearhead the Company's plan to transform GSilver into a significant Mexican precious metals producer.

Ramon Davila Selected President:James Anderson, GSilver's Chairman and CEO commented, "I frequently point out to investors that Ramon Dávila has the best mining resume in all of Mexico. We are delighted that he has decided to make this commitment to bring the full weight of both his mining and government experience to our growing Company. At GSilver, we have big aspirations, and with Ramon fully embedded in the management team, we are confident in our ability to successfully make the transition to becoming a mid-tier producer of silver and gold."

From 2004 to 2014 Mr. Dávila was Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") (TSX:FR) (NYSE:AG). During that 10-year period, he led a team that created five new silver mining operations in Mexico, thereby transforming a fledgling company with no production and just two employees into Mexico's second largest silver producer, with over 12 million ounces of silver equivalent production per year and more that 4000 employees. The rapid rise of First Majestic remains one of the great success stories within the precious metals mining industry.

Having already cemented his reputation as a company builder within the mining sector, Mr. Dávila then took on the position of Minister of Economic Development for the State of Durango, Mexico, a post he held from 2016 to 2020. Mr. Dávila was instrumental in advancing many resource projects over his four-year term, and in the process, dramatically improved upon the State's financial situation.

Mr. Dávila has built his career on helping to grow the world's largest silver producers into the international industry leaders they are today. Prior to his work with First Majestic, Mr. Dávila was responsible for all Mexican operations for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX:PAAS), one of the world's premier mining companies. He started his career with Industrias Peñoles, S.A. de C.V. (PE&OLES), where he spent 11-years with the then pre-eminent silver mining firm in Mexico.

With this appointment, Mr. Dávila will be "returning home" to Guanajuato, where he obtained a degree in Mining and Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Guanajuato. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines.

Ramon Dávila will be working very closely with GSilver's COO, Hernan Dorado, who added, "I am thrilled that Ramon has taken on this role within the Company. GSilver's business is the successful revitalization and restart of Mexican silver mines, and Ramon is ideally suited to help us execute our plan and to use the currently producing El Cubo mine and mill as a platform for expansion within the Guanajuato Mining District."

In conjunction with his appointment as President, the Company has granted Mr. Dávila an incentive stock option to purchase up to 500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.64 per share exercisable for a period of five years, subject to vesting of 1/3 on the date of grant and 1/3 on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.CONTINUED…Read the Guanajuato Silver full press release by going to: https://gsilver.com/news/new-2022

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) recently announced the consolidated financial results for the Company's fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

Q4 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: Quarterly revenues reached a new Company record of $204.9 million, representing a 64% increase compared to Q3 2021; Recorded free cash flow of $66.4 million primarily due to the sale of 1.4 million ounces of silver held in inventory, higher gold production at Santa Elena due to the introduction of Ermitaño ore to the Santa Elena processing plant in November and record quarterly production at San Dimas; Increased mine operating earnings to $40.4 million, compared to $3.5 million in Q3 2021; Increased operating cash flows before working capital and taxes to $71.8 million, compared to $22.6 million in Q3 2021; Net earnings of ($4.0) million, or EPS of ($0.02); and Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $237.9 million.

Pan American Silver Corp.(NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) recently provided results for 20 new infill and exploration holes, all of which contain multiple skarn and breccia intercepts.

"Drilling has improved our confidence in the mineralization to the east, west and south of the known skarn footprint, as reported in our November 10, 2021 news release," said Christopher Emerson, Pan American's Vice President Business Development and Geology. "Drillhole S-73-21 confirmed high-grade mineralization more than 200 metres from S-71-21 with 78.55 metres of 76 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu, 4.18% Pb and 9.55% Zn. To the west, U-83-21 confirmed high grade continuous mineralization, as previously indicated by hole U-05-21 and U-67-21."

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) recently announced its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

"2021 marked another strong year for Endeavour Silver. Our two producing mines - Guanaceví and Bolañitos - generated significant operating cash flow that we are using to extend mine lives and fund future growth," stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "Investment in the next leg of our growth, the transformational Terronera project, began last fall and is advancing well. While project financing is moving more slowly than expected, the project continues to move forward and with the receipt of financing and board approval in the next couple of months, is still expected to complete commissioning in H1 2024.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) (TSX:GPR), a growth-oriented precious metals producer focused on the Americas, recently announced consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 ("FY 2021"), from its three wholly-owned mines: the Tucano Gold Mine ("Tucano") in Brazil, and Topia and the Guanajuato Mine Complex ("the GMC") in Mexico, both primarily silver mines.

"The team at Great Panther has worked incredibly hard to overcome the challenges of last year, and we are now positioned to execute the plan to return Tucano to steady-state production in 2022," stated Alan Hair, Great Panther's Chair and Interim CEO. "Last year saw a record exploration budget, particularly at Tucano, successfully defining near-mine and underground resources that will enable us to accelerate development of a new underground mine in 2022. Health and safety initiatives remained our top priority against the backdrop of the ongoing global pandemic and we took measures to preserve liquidity while safeguarding future production. This year we will invest further into our land package in Brazil and remain focused on our mandate for sustainable growth through results-driven exploration programs to replace resources, extend mine life and make new discoveries."

