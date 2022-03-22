

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal care company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Nelson Urdaneta as new Chief Financial Officer to succeed Maria Henry who is set to retire.



Nelson Urdaneta will take over as finance chief with effect from April 22, the company said in a statement.



Maria said she has decided to retire from the company after over six years of service at Kimberly-Clark. However, she will continue remain with the company in an advisory capacity until September 1.



Urdaneta, currently Senior Vice President, Treasurer at Mondelez International, has worked for nearly 17 years for the company, where he held number of positions of increasing responsibility across multiple geographies.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KIMBERLY-CLARK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de