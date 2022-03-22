New partnership set to broaden capabilities for industrial injection molding with ultrafast, large-format 3D printing

3D printed injection mold tooling enables complex geometries compatible with a vast range of materials

Addifab capabilities superpowered with the NXE 400 system will be globally available through the Nexa3D reseller ecosystem

Nexa3D, leading US manufacturer of high-performance 3D printers for industrial applications, and 3D printed tooling pioneer Addifab today announce that they are joining forces to bring a novel 3D printed injection mold tooling platform to injection molders globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005061/en/

Nexa3D and Addifab are partnering to bring a novel 3D printed injection mold tooling platform to injection molders globally. Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) allows users to additively manufacture complex injection mold tooling in hours instead of weeks or months. (Photo: Business Wire)

The platform, Freeform Injection Molding (FIM), offers a compelling value proposition: Based on 3D printing technology, the FIM process allows the user to additively manufacture complex injection mold tooling in hours instead of weeks or months. These tools are compatible with most thermoplastic materials, including reinforced high-performance feedstocks. They can also be dissolved, which allows the molding of complex components that would otherwise be difficult or even impossible to mold with conventional metal tooling.

"Injection molding is a complex process, and the tool building is the most complex part of the process," said Lasse Staal, co-founding CEO of Addifab. "With Freeform Injection Molding, we provide injection molders with a fully transparent set of tools (no pun intended) that will allow them to fast-track tool designs and validations while raising the bar on tool innovation. Now we can take these capabilities to the next level by partnering with Nexa3D to broaden access and superpower performance."

Through this collaboration, Nexa3D will supply their NXE 400 system including the industrial 3D printer as well as wash and cure units to users of Freeform Injection Molding, while Addifab will be supplying their proprietary tooling resins and post-processing equipment.

"I had the opportunity to witness the powerful impact of Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) for the first time at the RAPID TCT conference in 2019, and was instinctively intrigued by its potential to reimagine additive tooling," said Avi Reichental, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Nexa3D. "As both Addifab and Nexa3D have since productized and industrialized our respective processes, it became obvious that together, we can achieve much more by digitizing injection molding at convincing scale sustainably. I can't wait to see the far-reaching impact of our collaboration."

Coming full circle, Nexa3D and Addifab will showcase their joint solution at the RAPID TCT show in Detroit, 17-19th of May 2022. The companies are also setting up joint Silicon Valley demo facilities in Palo Alto, CA.

Carsten Jarfelt, Addifab US Chief Commercial Officer, will be heading the demo office. "I am truly excited to take this important next step with the team members from Nexa3D," he said. "The packages we are offering to injection molders are truly outstanding, and we look forward to connecting with innovators and thought leaders in the US and elsewhere."

The Freeform Injection Molding capabilities powered by the NXE 400 systems are available immediately. For additional details, please visit the Nexa3D x Addifab collaborative package page. For US business inquiries please contact Carsten Jarfelt (cjf@addifab.com) and for EU/Asia, please contact Jan Skov (jsk@addifab.com). Media kit with imagery available here.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver 20X productivity advantage, affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. Partnerships with world-class material suppliers unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. Automated software tools optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy and carbon footprints.

For more information on Nexa3D and its products, visit the Nexa3D website, or connect socially on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Addifab

Addifab is transforming the injection molding industry based on one-to-one market knowledge and second-to-none ambitions. Backed by years of experience, we have developed a unique soluble mold tooling technology enabling Freeform Injection Molding.

With a well-recognized Print-Inject-Dissolve process, the Freeform Injection Molding technique is free of any design or material choice limitations. By printing soluble tools and tool elements, you can create unseen designs. You can mold unseen products at unseen speeds, and connect with unseen business potentials. And you can do it today.

For more information on Addifab and its products, visit the Addifab website, or connect socially on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

