Nurse Call Systems Market to Reach $3.64 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.39% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and increase in the number of hospitals drive the nurse call systems market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology (Wired System and Wireless System), Equipment Type (Buttons, Intercom Systems, Mobile Systems, and Integration Communication Systems), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics and Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Centers), and Application (Emergency Medical Alarms, Wanderer Con, Workflow Support, and Others Applications): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global nurse call systems industry was estimated at $1.62 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $3.64 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.39% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and increase in the number of hospitals drive the nurse call systems market. On the other hand, high initial cost impedes the growth to some extent. However, high-end advancements deployed in nurse call systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Nurse Call Systems Market-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to a significant rise in the cases of hospitalization, which in turn, gave way to increasing demand for nurse call systems, thereby impacting the market positively.

This trend is most likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

The wired systems segment to retain the lion's share-

By technology, the wired systems segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global nurse call systems market. This is attributed to increased number of hospitals across the world. The wireless systems segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.94% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to advancements in wireless system.

The hospitals segment to dominate by 2030-

By end-user, the hospitals segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the global nurse call systems market. The same segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.54% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in number of hospitals & clinics and surge in chronic diseases drive the segment.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global nurse call systems market. This is owing to the presence of key players in the region. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.22% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key players in the industry-

Ascom Holding AG

Austco Healthcare limited

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Jeron Electronic System Inc.

Johnson Control

Cornell Communications Inc.

Stanley Healthcare

