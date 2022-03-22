JamLoop OTT and CTV Advertising Customer Experiences 145% Increase in Website Traffic as Measured by LeadsRx Attribution

An OTT & CTV Buying Platform, JamLoop is the First to Use LeadsRx Attribution to Measure OTT and CTV Ad Effectiveness vs. Other Channels

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Marketing analytics company LeadsRx, an Unbounce Company, announced that its marketing attribution product LeadsRx Attribution has been selected to power the performance measurement of brand advertising served up by JamLoop's Over-the-Top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV) demand-side advertising platform. Specifically, LeadsRx is helping JamLoop analyze and measure website visitation and conversion attribution across multiple screens on behalf of automotive, retail, and financial advertisers.

Streaming television viewing has accelerated over the last two years, particularly as the pandemic drives consumers to seek quality on-demand entertainment, coupled with lower monthly fees and more flexible plan commitments than traditional cable TV. Accordingly, streaming TV advertising - known as OTT or CTV advertising - has grown exponentially to offer brands a way to activate OTT audiences with highly popular content. eMarketer projects that overall U.S. CTV advertising will total $19.1 billion in 2022, up from just $2.64 billion in 2017. Marketers and advertisers are taking note of the importance of measuring the effectiveness of their OTT and CTV ad spend.

"OTT and CTV advertising truly combines the best of digital and traditional linear TV advertising. It has digital's granular audience targeting and measurement capabilities, combined with a big screen TV, lean-back viewing experience inside brand-safe content. Now that advertisers recognize that OTT/CTV is no longer a 'nice to have' but rather a necessity to reach cord-cutting consumers, they need to understand the impact on their broader marketing mix," said Leif Welch, Founder and CEO of JamLoop.

"While OTT/CTV is still primarily a branding vehicle, the storyline for advertisers will become more performance-oriented over time. It's critically important for us to show the efficacy of streaming media vis a vis other channels in the marketing mix, particular as it enhances that mix," Welch said. "As a starting point to providing more performance-based signals, we chose to partner with LeadsRx to provide those signals, both because of its integrated website and conversion attribution solution, as well as its broader ability to measure the impact on other marketing mediums like social media, e-commerce, off-line commerce."

JamLoop customers have seen a consistent increase in website traffic when running an OTT/CTV campaign alongside more traditional digital lead generation initiatives like SEO and SEM. For example, one case study with a large national financial services advertiser generated a 145% lift in website traffic over a one-month period attributed to the CTV campaign alone, as measured by LeadsRx integration within the JamLoop ad buying platform.

"JamLoop is on the forefront of innovation in delivering OTT and CTV advertising and using analytics to measure campaign performance, providing a transparent customer experience for brands," said AJ Brown, Co-Founder and CEO of LeadsRx. "Using LeadsRx Attribution, JamLoop is able to provide advertisers the impartial data necessary to compare ROAS of OTT and CTV ads versus ads across other marketing channels."

About LeadsRx

Guided by an ethos of impartiality, consumer privacy, and quality first-party data, LeadsRx provides SaaS software and services that has helped marketers at more than 5,000 global and local brands and agencies increase customer acquisition efficiency, grow lifetime value, and identify wasted ad spend. The LeadsRx foundational technology is its unique Universal Pixel that has collected more than 2 billion personas for anonymous individuals - not personal identities, but the characteristics or demographic attributes that make up the type of customer or customers represented by their digital experience across devices, browsers, and apps. LeadsRx is an Unbounce company. To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com . Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About JamLoop

JamLoop is a buy-side platform for OTT & CTV advertising that helps brands reach streaming TV audiences watching shows, movies, and live sports content. Our proprietary bidding and audience targeting technology gives us greater control and insights into the buying process, enabling a high-tech | high-touch customer experience.

