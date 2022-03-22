HungerRush Completes Integration of Menufy Online Ordering Platform with HungerRush 360 Marketing

HungerRush 360 Marketing Drives Increased Orders and Customer Visits via Targeted Marketing Programs

HOUSTON, TX & LAS VEGAS, NV (INTERNATIONAL PIZZA EXPO) / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / HungerRush, the leading cloud-based software provider for the restaurant industry, today announced that it has completed its integration of Menufy 's online ordering platform with HungerRush's 360 Marketing solution.

This integration brings the power of the connected restaurant capabilities that multi-rooftop restaurant businesses experience to thousands of independent and small restaurant businesses. With HungerRush 360 Marketing, these businesses can now build loyalty and increase orders by providing personalized customer experiences that increase profitability and ordering accuracy.

HungerRush data indicates that restaurants that use HungerRush 360 Marketing can double the number of customers placing orders and realize a 7 percent increase in repeat orders, compared to restaurants that do not take advantage of the program.

"Juggling between our front-of-house responsibilities while also trying to create engaging marketing promotions was taking a lot of bandwidth from my staff," said Dorian Gomez, Owner of Xtreme Pizza. "HungerRush 360 Marketing, with its automated text and emails, is just what we've been looking for."

"Since bringing Menufy's talent and portfolio into HungerRush, we've furthered our vision of providing customers the talent and technological capabilities needed to thrive in this dynamic industry," said Perry Turbes, CEO of HungerRush. "HungerRush 360 Marketing is the ultimate full-service marketing solution for large and small restaurants, allowing them to drive profits by reconnecting with past customers and retaining existing ones by converting them to regular customers with customized offers. We're excited to see the success of the pilot program and look forward to helping more Menufy partners boost their marketing efforts."

Unlike manually intensive tools using static subscriber lists and self-assembled email-building tools, HungerRush 360 Marketing uses real-time subscriber data to eliminate mistakes, provide high-value designs at no extra cost, and report real sales numbers so users can see the results of their program in real time.

HungerRush completed its acquisition of Menufy in October 2021 in order to bring restaurateurs seamless mobile and online ordering capabilities, with the goal of ultimately empowering them to grow independently and rapidly.

For more information about HungerRush 360 Marketing and the HungerRush 360 restaurant experience, visit hungerrush.com.

About Menufy

Headquartered in the Kansas City area, Menufy began in 2009 as the brainchild of passionate restaurant operators and their tech-minded friends who couldn't wait for their problems to be solved by someone else. Today, Menufy is a leading online ordering systems for restaurants with transparent pricing, supporting more than 13,000 independently owned restaurants and small chains in more than 3,000 U.S. cities. Visit Menufy.com.

About HungerRush

HungerRush is a leading provider of integrated restaurant solutions that make it easier to delight guests, drive loyalty, and manage restaurants from anywhere. HungerRush 360 is our flagship all-in-one cloud POS system that integrates digital ordering, delivery, customer engagement, restaurant management, and payment processing features with flexible software designed to give operators of all sizes more insight into their customers, more control over their operations, and more power to profitably grow their business. HungerRush OrderAI Text is an innovative text-to-order AI solution, which allows customers to place orders via text without application downloads and user acquisition. Visit HungerRush.com.

CONTACT:

Michelle Doss

HungerRush

512.365.9358

Michelle.Doss@hungerrush.com

Kelli Fletcher

PAN Communications

910.538.2183

Kfletcher@pancomm.com

SOURCE: HungerRush

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694086/HungerRush-Completes-Integration-of-Menufy-Online-Ordering-Platform-with-HungerRush-360-Marketing