- (PLX AI) - SimCorp says Michael Rosenvold to step down as Chief Financial Officer.
- • To continue until replacement is found
|14:10
|SimCorp CFO Rosenvold to Step Down
(PLX AI) - SimCorp says Michael Rosenvold to step down as Chief Financial Officer.• To continue until replacement is found
|14:06
|SimCorp A/S - Changes to executive management
