Harvey Nash Group launch vCISO practice, providing flexible access to world-class cybersecurity talent

LONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey Nash Group, the leading global provider of talent and technology solutions, today launch their new Virtual CISO practice, providing access to world-class cybersecurity skills on a flexible basis.

The practice, led by internationally recognised cyber security expert Jim Tiller, will provide rapid access to a global community of security experts, who are accredited and supported by Harvey Nash Group, working on a project or part-time/fractional basis.

With a significant increase in cyber-attacks, cyber security skills have become the most in-demand technology skills globally[1]. The new practice will help organisations of all sizes access highly skilled professionals, with assignments ranging from devising a security roadmap with the leadership team, through to creating a security program and assessing the security risk and threat.

Jim Tiller, who joined the Group in January, said: "No technology strategy is complete without a cybersecurity strategy, but for many organisations access to the relevant skills has become a major challenge. Our vCISO practise will help organisations gain access to highly qualified talent, delivered as a service and without the timescales or costs associated with using consultancies or making permanent hires. I am excited about taking the proposition forward and really making a difference to our clients' security."

Bev White, CEO Harvey Nash Group, said: "Harvey Nash Group's strength in people and technology means we can help our customers build their digital capability in the widest possible way. Our new vCISO practice is a natural extension of this, and I am delighted that we can now help our clients solve the challenge of accessing world-class security expertise."

[1] Harvey Nash Group Digital Leadership Report 2021/2 www.harveynashgroup.com/dlr

