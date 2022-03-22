Reliant Holdings Inc.: Reliant Holdings Provides Shareholder Updates & Launches Social Media Awareness Initiative

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Reliant Holdings, Inc. ("RELIANT") (OTCQB:RELT) $RELT, is pleased to report several updates to its shareholders.

In recent months, RELIANT has seen tremendous growth with over $3.8 million in sales in the last fiscal year. RELIANT is proud to announce the following updates:

RELIANT is welcoming Tyson Felker as Head of Construction Management for Reliant Pools. RELIANT is deploying a new corporate website reflecting the Company's new branding. RELIANT engages awareness efforts to reach out through digital community.

Tyson Felker serves as Head of Construction Management for Reliant Pools. He boasts a long track record in the pool and construction industry, along with experience in business ownership and project management. Tyson is a Certified Building Professional (CBP) as recognized by the APSP. Prior to joining Reliant Pools, Tyson served as Project Manager for Anthony & Sylvan Pools, coordinating internal resources and third-party vendors, managing objectives and expectations, and developing detailed project plans. He also owned and operated his own pool cleaning and repair company that served clients throughout Austin and the surrounding cities. Tyson also has extensive experience with electrical, mechanical, and plumbing diagnostics, pool equipment and chemical maintenance, field supervision, and customer relations. His wide-ranging experience in the pool industry make him a key player with the Reliant Pools team.

RELIANT is proud to announce the launch of a new website consistent with the Company's new branding. The shareholders and investors are invited to visit the new website at the following address: https://www.reliantholdings.net

Lastly, to increase awareness for the Company and its offering, RELIANT has engaged Insider Financial to provide awareness for the Company. The Company believes digital outreach and social media initiatives are the most efficient ways to communicate in this day and age and expects this approach to bolster its online share of mind and brand recognition.

"We have had a tremendous year and achieved strong results. We believe we are only getting started and expect to see more developments and results as we continue to execute on our plans both in our existing business lines as well as our planned initiatives in the solar space, further commented Elijah May."

Reliant Holdings Inc. is focused in 2022 on our strategic business model to develop and grow successful companies under our parent company. This is in addition to our plans to grow and augment the Company's business portfolio by acquiring and funding new businesses in the future.

About Reliant Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:RELT)

Established in 2013 as Reliant Pools, Reliant Holdings has since expanded into a publicly traded company that now incorporates Reliant Custom Homes and Reliant Solar. Reliant continues to grow its operations after record-breaking years and expects 2022 to continue with positive revenues from prior years.

