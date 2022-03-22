Carrie brings more than 25 years of executive leadership and financial services expertise to Kraken's mission of accelerating the global adoption of cryptocurrency

Kraken, one of the world's largest digital asset platforms, has bolstered its executive leadership team with the addition of Carrie Dolan, a recognized financial services veteran in high-growth consumer fintechs and Fortune 500 companies. As the newly appointed CFO of Kraken, Carrie will play a key role in the execution of Kraken's strategy to become the crypto portal of choice for both retail and professional investors.

Carrie joins Kraken from Tradeshift, a digital payments and trade finance platform, where she successfully helped the company grow and scale its business. Prior to Tradeshift, she held key leadership roles at Lending Club, Metromile, Charles Schwab, and Chevron. While at Lending Club, she managed its 2014 IPO, raising $1 billion in capital and making it one of the top 10 U.S.-based internet public offerings. Earlier in her career, she was treasurer for Charles Schwab and CFO for the Schwab Bank, which she helped launch. To complement her professional success, Carrie has been recognized by a number of industry groups for her commitment to her profession, service to her community and support for the advancement of women.

"As a rapidly growing crypto platform, finance is the cornerstone of everything we do. Carrie exemplifies everything we could hope for in a CFO and we welcome her to the Kraken team," said Kraken CEO Jesse Powell. "Carrie is a big believer in the future of crypto and brings a strong track record of experience across legacy finance, fintech startups and global marketplaces. I'm very confident that Carrie's talent, drive and record of scaling disruptive companies in regulated industries, will be instrumental in further expanding our business and laying the foundation for the next growth stage for our company."

2021 was a record year for Kraken, with combined spot and future volumes more than 400% greater than in 2020. It also doubled the size of the company's workforce while expanding the core exchange offering and further diversifying its product suite. Kraken also solidified its world leading position in staking with the acquisition of Staked, a non-custodial staking platform that enables investors to compound their holdings on Proof-of-Stake networks. Heading into the second decade in its history, Kraken plans to further expand and enhance its product offering to drive mainstream adoption and support the world's shift to Web3 and DeFi.

"The world has recently realized that crypto is here to stay as mainstream adoption accelerates to an unprecedented pace. Kraken is at the forefront of driving mass awareness for the value and opportunity the technology brings," Carrie said. "I'm excited to join this incredible company at a pivotal time and work with the rest of the team to continue delivering on Kraken's mission to drive mainstream adoption by making sure crypto is understood, easily accessible and trusted."

The addition of Carrie to its executive team is the latest in a series of strategic hires at Kraken, which includes Pranesh Anthapur as Chief People Officer and Mike Davidson as Vice President of Design, who previously worked at Uber and Twitter respectively.

