Cell Expansion Market To Reach Value Of USD 39.74 Billion By 2027 | Increase In The Adoption Of Regenerative Medicine Drives The Growth Of Market, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell expansion market is estimated to reach value of USD 39.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Cell expansion is witnessing a surge in demand owing to an increase in automated solutions. Automation in the production of gene therapies and cell therapies products reduces the cost of production and decreases workforce.

The emergence of cell-based therapy is expected to further growth of cell expansion market. Advancement in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine have provided growth opportunity for cell expansion market. Demand for regenerative medicine is growing rapidly to develop clinical therapies for repair, maintenance, replacement, and enhancement of biological function. Cell expansion is an important part of regenerative medicine as it provides a better understanding of neurodegenerative diseases. Thus, increase in the adoption of regenerative medicine drives the growth of cell expansion market.

Lack of skilled professionals and high cost of the operations are expected to restrain growth of cell expansion market. Risk of contamination during the cell expansion procedure is also expected to hinder its adoption by the consumers.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2019, Demcon acquired a share in Scinus Cell Expansion Company. Scinus is involved in developing equipment for stem cell therapy. The company is working on a technology that is cheaper, more reproducible, and less labor-intensive than the existing technology.

, Demcon acquired a share in Scinus Cell Expansion Company. Scinus is involved in developing equipment for stem cell therapy. The company is working on a technology that is cheaper, more reproducible, and less labor-intensive than the existing technology. The instruments segment is forecast to register a faster rate during the forecast period owing to automation in bioreactors. Emergence of automation enables the tracking of processes and allows for effective time usage of skilled professionals.

Growing genetic disorders are driving the demand for embryonic stem cells. Research is being undertaken to use embryonic stem cells for eradication of genetic diseases. An increase in chronic diseases all across the globe is fueling the revenue growth of the segment.

Increase in incidence of cancer has propelled the research by biopharmaceutical companies in cell-based research. There are several funds allocated by public and private companies for cancer and cell-based research.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest rate owing to the increasing amount of research activities in developing nations. Several companies in the region are investing in developing advanced therapeutic tools, which is encouraging the adoption of cell expansion technology in the region.

Key companies include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Merck KGAA, Terumo Corporation, Stemcell Technologies, Inc., Cellexus, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Himedia Laboratories.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global cell expansion market based on product, cell type, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Consumables

a. Reagents

b. Media

c. Sera

d. Disposables

Instruments

a. Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment

Flow Cytometers





Centrifuges





Cell Counters





Other Supporting Equipment



Bioreactors

a. Microcarrier Bioreactors

Microcarrier-based anchorage-dependent bioreactors





Suspension-based anchorage-independent bioreactors





Perfusion/Hollow Fiber Bioreactors



Automated Cell Expansion Systems

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Mammalian

a. Human

Stem Cells

o Adult Stem Cells

o Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

o Embryonic Stem Cells

Differentiated Cells

b. Animal

Microbial

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research



Cancer and Cell-based Research



Other (clinical studies, toxicology studies)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Research Institutes



Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies



Cell Banks



Other End Users (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

a. US

b. Canada

c. Mexico

Europe

a. Germany

b. UK

c. France

d. BENELUX

e. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. Japan

c. South Korea

d. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. Rest of MEA

