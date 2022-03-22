EQS-News: HSBC Continental Europe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

22nd March 2022



AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft



Post Stabilisation Notice



HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 350,000,000 Description: 5% Perpetual NC5 Offer price: 100 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

