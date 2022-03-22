DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (U10C LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.9075

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9369000

CODE: U10C LN

ISIN: LU1407890547

