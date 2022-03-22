Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti March Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 100 Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, March 23rd-24th, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day March Small Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, March 23rd-24th, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Small Cap Conference - Group Presentation Schedule *All Times EDT* Wednesday, March 23rd (Day 1)

[Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Webinar] 8:30-9:00 Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) The Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) Culp, Inc. (CULP) ****** ****** 9:15-9:45 Deluxe Corp. (DLX) SPX Corporation (SPXC) Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) Farmer Mac (AGM) 10:00-10:30 Forrester Research

(FORR) EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Global Industrial Company (GIC) Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Silvercrest Asset Management (SAMG) 10:45-11:15 Bel Fuse (BELFB) Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Flushing Financial (FFIC) Kimball International (KBAL) Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Tecnoglass (TGLS) 11:30-12:00 ePlus inc. (PLUS) Standex International (SXI) Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) ****** Charles River Associates (CRAI) ARCOSA, Inc. (ACA) 12:15-12:45 Transcat (TRNS) Titan International, Inc.

(TWI) Chicago Atlantic Real Estate (REFI) ****** TrueBlue (TBI) Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 1:00-1:30 CSG Systems (CSGS) Astec Industries (ASTE) Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Pitney Bowes (PBI) Loyalty Ventures Inc.

(LYLT) Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) 1:45-2:15 Connection

(PC Connection) (CNXN) Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Albany International (AIN) Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR) Vox Royalty Corp. (VOX) VSE Corporation (VSEC) 2:30-3:00 PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) CTS Corporation (CTS) UNIFI (UFI) Universal Electronics (UEIC) ****** Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) 3:15-3:45 Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) Universal Technical Institute (UTI) ****** Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) 4:00-4:30 Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) ****** Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) G5 Entertainment AB (GENTF) McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)

Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Small Cap Conference - Group Presentation Schedule Thursday, March 24th (Day 2) *All Times EDT* [Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Webinar] 9:15-9:45 ATN International (ATNI) Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE) Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Helbiz, Inc. (HLBZ) Mistras Group (MG) Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) 10:00-10:30 TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) Matthews International (MATW) VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Educational Development (EDUC) ICF (ICFI) ReneSola Power (SOL) 10:45-11:15 Computer Task Group Inc. (CTG) Veritiv (VRTV) IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) LICT Corporation ****** ****** 11:30-12:00 ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Tetra Tech (TTEK) Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Brady Corporation (BRC) AAON, Inc. (AAON) 12:15-12:45 ****** Black Diamond Group (BDI) ****** ACCO Brands (ACCO) GEE GROUP (JOB) MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 1:00-1:30 Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) LSI Industries (LYTS) RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) PetMed Express (PETS) ****** Portland General Electric (POR) 1:45-2:15 InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) ****** Cooper Standard (CPS) Carriage Services (CSV) ****** 1x1s Only (No Group Presentations) A10 Networks (ATEN) ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) Beazer Homes (BZH) Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) GATX (GATX) Griffon Corporation (GFF) Hawaiian Holdings (HA) HNI Corporation (HNI) Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives (IEA) John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Manchester United (MANU) MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) OneSpan (OSPN) Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Quanex Building Products (NX) TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) UFP Industries (UFPI)

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

