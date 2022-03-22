Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Swedish Logistic Property AB on Nasdaq Stockholm 24/22

On request of Swedish Logistic Property AB, company registration number 559179-2873, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from March 23, 2022. As per today's date the company has a total of 97,453,765 B-shares. Short Name: SLP B ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0017565476 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book id: 252844 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B shares to be listed: 126,865,530 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Mid cap ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------ ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from March 23 up and including March 24, 2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 19 and 104-105 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB