

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Monday recorded the lowest seven-day average of Covid positive cases in more than eight months.



As the pandemic at its low, the latest weekly average is 29,696 cases, as per the New York Times tally.



With 44,101 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded from across the country on Monday, the national total increased to 79,632,049, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 1,472 deaths reported on the same day, total U.S. Covid casualties reached 972,634.



There has been a 19 percent decline in Covid deaths and a 29 percent decrease in cases in the last fortnight.



California reported the most number of cases - 9,170 - while Colorado reported the most casualties - 963.



Just 21,679 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Hospital admissions have tumbled by 41 percent in two weeks.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 46 percent within a fortnight. I.C.U. admissions dropped to 3,696.



63,254,918 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 217,093,232 Americans, or 65.4 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.9 percent of people above 65.



44.5 percent of the eligible population, or 96,675,246 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



With 16,246 more deaths reported from across the globe on Monday, the number of lives lost due to Covid in the world has risen to 6,094,632.







