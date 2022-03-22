SearchUnify's Intelligent Chatbot Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that SearchUnify Intelligent Chatbot was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program .

It won the award in the Virtual Intelligence category. The chatbot is an amalgamation of AI, federated search, and unsupervised learning. That is why unlike rudimentary chatbots, it delivers on the promise of contextual and personalized responses. Also, getting a typical chatbot up and running is resource-intensive, whereas SearchUnify's intelligent chatbot starts being a support engineer's right-hand person from the get-go with minimal training.

"We are so proud to name SearchUnify's Intelligent Chatbot as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that SearchUnify was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

Commenting on the announcement, Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify said, "We are thrilled to have received this award. When everyone is riding the chatbot wave and claiming to have adopted AI, we're on a mission to help our customers adopt and experience the power of real AI with chatbots that are actually intelligent. This award serves as a testament to our conversational AI and encourages us to continue in the right direction."

About SearchUnify:

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform by Grazitti Interactive that revolutionizes information findability, fuels intelligent enterprise search, and makes for a robust platform for AI-based apps like Intelligent Chatbot , Escalation Predictor , Agent Helper , KCS Enabler , and Community Helper . Its conversational AI powers relevant answers and personalized experiences for customers, partners, and employees across industries.

About Business Intelligence Group:

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

