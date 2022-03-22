Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.03.2022
Charttechnisch perfekt - Boden gefunden - bereit für den großen "Move"?!
22.03.2022
Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

HELSINKI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release22 March 2022 at 16:50 hrs

At its organising meeting held after the Annual General Meeting Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors made the following decisions:

Chaim Katzman was re-elected as the Chairman. Sandy Koifman and F. Scott Ball were elected as the Deputy Chairmen of the Board of Directors.

The following Board members were elected to the Board of Directors' Committees:

Audit and Governance Committee
Sandy Koifman (Chairman),
Yehuda (Judah) Angster,
Per-Anders Ovin and
Ljudmila Popova

Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Chaim Katzman (Chairman),
Yehuda (Judah) Angster,
Sandy Koifman and
Per-Anders Ovin

Strategy and Investment Committee
David Lukes (Chairman),
Yehuda (Judah) Angster and
Zvi Gordon.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/decisions-taken-by-citycon-oyj-s-board-of-directors--organising-meeting,c3529980

© 2022 PR Newswire
