BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, March 22
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND
22 March 2022
The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2022 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 29 April 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 1 April 2022 (ex dividend date is 31 March 2022).
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427
