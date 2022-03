BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND





22 March 2022



The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2022 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 29 April 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 1 April 2022 (ex dividend date is 31 March 2022).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427