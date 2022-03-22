BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
London, March 17
DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 December 2021) and Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
22 March 2022
