Analyst Wood Mackenzie has predicted soaring demand for electric vehicle devices will ensure supply will not keep pace with demand until some point in 2023.Lithium iron phosphate batteries will overhaul nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) devices in 2028 and electric vehicle (EV) battery demand will continue to outstrip supply until next year, according to analyst Wood Mackenzie. Pointing to EV battery shortages last year, prompted by rampant demand and rising raw material costs, WoodMac consultant Jiayue Zheng today predicted the vehicle market which accounts for almost 80% of current battery demand ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...