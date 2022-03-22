The first Model Y electric cars have rolled off the assembly line at the US electric car manufacturer's first European factory.From pv magazine Germany Tesla boss Elon Musk insisted on coming to Berlin from California for the official start of production of the first gigafactory in Europe. Just outside the capital, in Grünheide, in Brandenburg, the first Tesla Model Y rolled off the assembly line on Tuesday, and Musk handed it over to the new owners. A total of 30 cars were handed over to customers. Brandenburg's prime minister, Dietmar Woidke (SPD), also attended the commissioning ceremony; ...

