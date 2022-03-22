BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including ordinary resolutions 10 and 11 and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 10. That the Company shall continue in being as an investment trust.

Resolution 11. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 13. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Resolution 14. That, subject to the approval of the High Court of Justice in England and Wales, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and credited to a distributable reserve.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 19,248,332 99.96% 8,545 0.04% 1,264 Resolution 2 19,185,127 99.69% 59,525 0.31% 13,489 Resolution 3 19,256,877 100.00% 0 0.00% 1,264 Resolution 4 19,192,206 99.70% 57,110 0.30% 8,825 Resolution 5 19,200,456 99.75% 48,860 0.25% 8,825 Resolution 6 19,193,956 99.71% 55,360 0.29% 8,825 Resolution 7 19,202,206 99.94% 12,065 0.06% 43,870 Resolution 8 19,229,556 99.90% 19,247 0.10% 9,338 Resolution 9 19,229,723 99.88% 22,490 0.12% 5,928 Resolution 10 19,256,582 100.00% 295 0.00% 1,264 Resolution 11 19,225,203 99.84% 31,674 0.16% 1,264 Resolution 12 19,151,827 99.45% 105,050 0.55% 1,264 Resolution 13 17,857,041 92.73% 1,399,836 7.27% 1,264 Resolution 14 19,220,381 99.87% 24,312 0.13% 13,448

22 March 2022