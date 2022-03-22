Anzeige
22.03.2022
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 22

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including ordinary resolutions 10 and 11 and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 10. That the Company shall continue in being as an investment trust.

Resolution 11. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 13. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Resolution 14. That, subject to the approval of the High Court of Justice in England and Wales, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and credited to a distributable reserve.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 119,248,33299.96%8,5450.04%1,264
Resolution 219,185,12799.69%59,5250.31%13,489
Resolution 319,256,877100.00%00.00%1,264
Resolution 419,192,20699.70%57,1100.30%8,825
Resolution 519,200,45699.75%48,8600.25%8,825
Resolution 619,193,95699.71%55,3600.29%8,825
Resolution 719,202,20699.94%12,0650.06%43,870
Resolution 819,229,55699.90%19,2470.10%9,338
Resolution 919,229,72399.88%22,4900.12%5,928
Resolution 1019,256,582100.00%2950.00%1,264
Resolution 1119,225,20399.84%31,6740.16%1,264
Resolution 1219,151,82799.45%105,0500.55%1,264
Resolution 1317,857,04192.73%1,399,8367.27%1,264
Resolution 1419,220,38199.87%24,3120.13%13,448

22 March 2022

